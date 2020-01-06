PeepCoin Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $233,051.00 and $31.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001763 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000733 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 120,402,628,346 coins and its circulating supply is 81,202,628,346 coins. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

