Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDL. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Panmure Gordon cut Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 8.82 ($0.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.98. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

