Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Party City Holdco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.

NYSE PRTY opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $224.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.20. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.73 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $264,651.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews purchased 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

