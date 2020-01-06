OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $360,024.00 and approximately $28,910.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00354839 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013330 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003193 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009782 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

