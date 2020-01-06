Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.73 million and $4.14 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

