ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.07.

ONEOK stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

