One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Head-To-Head Survey

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Spirit MTA REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 16.17% 4.52% 1.70% Spirit MTA REIT -116.17% N/A -15.65%

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit MTA REIT has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for One Liberty Properties and Spirit MTA REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Spirit MTA REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Spirit MTA REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $79.13 million 6.79 $20.67 million $2.13 12.66 Spirit MTA REIT $246.31 million 0.13 -$220.24 million N/A N/A

One Liberty Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit MTA REIT.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Spirit MTA REIT on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Spirit MTA REIT Company Profile

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs. As of December 31, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 876 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 19.8 million square feet, are leased to approximately 203 tenants across 45 states and 23 industries.

