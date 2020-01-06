One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Head-To-Head Review

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Group Hospitality $85.60 million 1.21 $3.27 million $0.12 30.00 Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 3.44 $1.46 million $0.27 98.11

One Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. One Group Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Group Hospitality 4.41% 36.67% 5.55% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for One Group Hospitality and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Group Hospitality 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60

One Group Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. Given One Group Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe One Group Hospitality is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

One Group Hospitality beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 27 venues in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

