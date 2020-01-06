OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OLYMPUS CORP/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OLYMPUS CORP/S stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

