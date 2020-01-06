Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

OPI opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 397,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,656,000 after buying an additional 367,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,186,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 220,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

