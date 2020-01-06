ODEM 24 Hour Volume Hits $273,665.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. ODEM has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $273,665.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.01505221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.