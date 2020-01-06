Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OFED opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $154.42 million, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

