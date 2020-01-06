Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.25 Million

Brokerages expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to announce $443.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $481.01 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $599.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after buying an additional 11,366,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,355,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,871 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OAS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,582,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

