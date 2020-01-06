NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

NYMT opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 112.90 and a quick ratio of 112.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.74.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Equities analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 14.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

