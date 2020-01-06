Nxt Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $1.54 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, Indodax and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

