Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,483. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

