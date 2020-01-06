NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JEMD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 30,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

