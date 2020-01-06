NuShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $7.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00022229 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.