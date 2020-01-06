Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Nova Lifestyle stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 53.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nova Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

