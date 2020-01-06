NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) PT Raised to $72.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NWE stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $76.72.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 346,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 210,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 12,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after buying an additional 185,292 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

