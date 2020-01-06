Nomura Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $58.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

AMD opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,874,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

