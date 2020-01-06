Nomura Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $58.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.
AMD opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,874,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lyons Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $11,596,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
