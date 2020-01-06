Noku Price Tops $0.0213 on Top Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $505,980.00 and $378.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Noku

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

