Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,970 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.03. 19,503,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,057,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $160.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

