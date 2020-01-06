Nexus Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,032. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

