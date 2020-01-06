Nexus Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $16,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.91. 4,266,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

