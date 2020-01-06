Nexus Investment Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,401,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 783.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 702,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 148.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 763,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

