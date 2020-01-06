Nexus Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises approximately 3.2% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $23,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth $176,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 102.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 95.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 222,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 108,368 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter worth $322,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $53.27. 1,587,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,835. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

