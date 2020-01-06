NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewLink Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NewLink Genetics stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.19. NewLink Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 6,423.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NewLink Genetics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NewLink Genetics by 182.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NewLink Genetics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 330,510 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in NewLink Genetics by 32.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 326,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

