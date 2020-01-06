New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $226,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,896. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $129.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7976 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

