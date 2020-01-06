New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.27. 409,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,921. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $179.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

