New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 386,613 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 150,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,357. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.