New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 5.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 41,080 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 207,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.12. 12,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,250. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1426 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

