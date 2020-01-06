Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE NNI opened at $57.91 on Friday. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 64.22, a quick ratio of 64.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $285.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter worth $5,143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter worth $2,622,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter worth $2,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 37.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 151.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

