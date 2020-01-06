Nectar Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.19 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Nectar has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $32.15, $20.33 and $51.55. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $10,249.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00052604 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00082277 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,725.62 or 0.99726349 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00053579 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001669 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.