Nectar Hits Market Cap of $7.25 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Nectar has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $5,987.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00056895 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00083878 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,431.06 or 0.99964008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00055677 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nectar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

