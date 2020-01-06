Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $645.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $657.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,635. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $78.89 and a 1-year high of $108.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.