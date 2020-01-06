Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020 // Comments off

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NAKD opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Naked Brand Group has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $93.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.