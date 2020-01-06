Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NAKD opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Naked Brand Group has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $93.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

