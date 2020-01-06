Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $272,761.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $272,761.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00195219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.01533317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.