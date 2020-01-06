Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOD. Robert W. Baird downgraded Modine Manufacturing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Modine Manufacturing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $12,756,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $7,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 540,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 89.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 256,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.