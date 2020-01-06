Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOD. Robert W. Baird downgraded Modine Manufacturing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Modine Manufacturing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.
MOD stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88.
In other news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $12,756,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $7,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 540,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 89.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 256,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
