MILLER HOWARD/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HIE)

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HIE traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. 103,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

