MILLER HOWARD/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HIE)

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:HIE traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. 103,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $12.35.
About MILLER HOWARD/COM
