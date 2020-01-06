MetaHash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $761,385.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $761,385.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00190540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01495408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,757,986,579 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,789,748 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

