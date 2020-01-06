Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,061,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,729,000 after acquiring an additional 158,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.47.

MRK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,816,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.20. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.