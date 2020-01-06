Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

MLNT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of MLNT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.16. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The company had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 218,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

