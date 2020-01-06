MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $366,157.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $366,157.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.01505221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.