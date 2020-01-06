MarteXcoin (MXT) Market Cap Hits $28,315.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $28,315.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024351 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004144 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000862 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,859,864 coins. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.