MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65, approximately 216,730 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Barclays upgraded MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

