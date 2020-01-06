Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAC. KeyCorp lowered Macerich from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macerich from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Macerich and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.71. Macerich has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Macerich by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Macerich by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 359,807 shares in the last quarter.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

