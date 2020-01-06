Lunyr (LUN) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00012284 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance and Upbit. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $4.46 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, YoBit, Upbit, Huobi, BigONE, Gate.io, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

