Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of LL opened at $9.48 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 80,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

