LoyalCoin (LYL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $201.00

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $201.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LoyalCoin has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $32.15 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00190464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.01528735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

